Francophones in BC will soon have access to more cultural services.

That comes from the province, which recently announced a French-language policy aiming to provide services to French-speaking residents based on their needs and resources.

Adrian Dix is Minister of health and responsible for Francophone affairs. He says before this policy, B.C. was the only jurisdiction to not have a policy for French-language services in Canada.

“The new policy represents a positive step to increase the province’s capacity to engage with and provide services to its French-speaking residents,” said Dix.

They add that this policy comes as only 6.6 percent of BCers speak French, with Vancouver Island having seven French-language schools.

These schools are in Comox, Campbell River, Port Alberni, Nanaimo, Victoria, and Duncan.

Along with the services, an implementation plan will be developed, with plans to bring the policy into effect on April 1.