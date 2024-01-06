With the New Year in the rear view mirror, it’s time to think about disassembling your vast Christmas displays. The Easter Seal’s are hoping you’ll consider ‘chipping in’ for the kids.

That’s through their annual Christmas tree chipping event, which is running this weekend.

All you’ve got to do is bring your real Christmas tree to one of three locations in the Cowichan Valley and they’ll dispose of it for you in return for a donation.

The donations go towards the Easter Seals, who do work with children and adults with disabilities. Particularly for their camp operations in Shawnigan.

They’ll be set up in Duncan at the BC Forest Discovery Centre and the Thrifty Foods in Mill Bay January 6-7 from 10am-4pm.