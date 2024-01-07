Conservationists on Galiano Island are celebrating the protection of two sensitive forest areas.

The Galiano Conservancy Association has acquired two pieces of property on the Island, including 47 hectares on Quadra Hill full of coastal Douglas fir. The property is surrounded by existing conservation areas and a community forest, protecting it supports a diversity of plant and animal communities in three watersheds.

The conservancy has also acquired more than four hectares known as the Mount Sutil extension. The property contains sensitive Garry Oak habitat, which is some of the most endangered habitat in Canada. According to the Nature Conservancy, less than one per cent of coastal Garry Oak habitat remains.

The land acquisitions were possible thanks to the Islands Trust Conservancy, Sitka Foundation, Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, and private donors.