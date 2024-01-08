A single person could get more than double the amount of money they got in 2022 from a climate tax credit.

That comes from the province, saying that more than two million families and people will get their Climate Action Tax credit payment this year.

The credit’s goal is to support residents and offset the impacts of carbon taxes paid by families and other people.

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy says with inflation and the expensive holiday season, they know people need support.

The province says that a single person will now get as much as $447 per year, with a family of four to get $893.50 per year.

The income from the credit will increase annually, with hopes of reaching 80 percent of households by 2030.