The sun is out on much of the Island today, but snow is coming.

Environment Canada warns there’s a potential for significant accumulations of snow on parts of the Island and coast tomorrow morning. A special weather statement says the snow could reach sea level along coastal sections of the south coast and eastern Vancouver Island.

Snow may accumulate quickly inland and on higher terrain.

Environment Canada says mild air moving into the region will turn most snow to rain by Monday afternoon, and on Monday night the rain will intensify, especially on the West Coast.

The warning also applies to the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay. Environment Canada says weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous conditions. Drivers can check drivebc.ca for the latest road conditions before travelling in bad weather.