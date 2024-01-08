Be on the lookout for some snow this morning (Jan. 8), Environment Canada says that Eastern Vancouver Island could see up to 4 cm of snow at sea level.

The alert covers Campbell River all the way south to Duncan.

At higher elevations, accumulation could be heavy, closer to 10 cm, and at sea level, you can expect a mix of wet snow and rain.

They warn that a rapid accumulation of snow can make travelling difficult and encourage drivers to check Drive BC before heading out on the road.

The snowfall is expected to transition to rain later this evening with the return of warmer temperatures.