2023 saw not only more jobs, but also a low unemployment rate for B.C.

That comes from Minister of Jobs Brenda Bailey in a statement about the December Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada.

She says in December, the province added 17,700 new jobs to wrap up the year.

“In 2023, B.C. added 74,000 new jobs, some of the highest job growth in the country, with all of B.C.’s employment gains last year being in full-time jobs,” said Bailey.

Bailey says that the unemployment rate remained at 5.6 percent for the province, below the national average.

Along with the job increase, Stats Canada says that since 2017, the province’s GDP growth is at 14.4 percent, the highest among large provinces.

Bailey adds they are aiming to continue making new jobs, while working to support small businesses moving forward.