Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey is the latest organization to voice its concerns with the location of an emergency warming shelter in the Cowichan Community Centre.

In a letter to the CVRD, CVMHA executives cite concerns over the safety and well-being of their members.

The emergency warming centre is located in Heritage Hall.

“We are not ignorant to the fact that an emergency warming shelter is needed” the letter reads, “but as a long-term user of the facility, we do need to know what steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all concerned.”

CVMHA adds that they feel existing users of the community centre weren’t consulted or given any consideration. They join the Cowichan Valley Capitals in voicing similar concerns over the warming shelter’s location.

The letter is expected to be discussed at a regular board meeting on January 10th.