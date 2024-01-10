A BC conservation group says that they’ve raised enough funds to purchase the hunting rights for a massive portion of the Southern Great Bear Rainforest.

The Raincoast Conservation Foundation raised around 1.9 million dollars to purchase the hunting tenure to roughly 18,000 square kilometres which make up a quarter of the rainforest.

“We purchase these tenures with a more sustainable economy in mind – wildlife viewing and eco-tourism,” says executive director Chris Genovali, “The acquisition of these tenures has given substantial support to this sector, which will be an important component of transitioning to a new, non-extractive economy.”

He adds that these purchases will help support more than 19 ecotourism operations in the Great Bear which rely on wildlife watching.