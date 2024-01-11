RCMP want to create an Island-based major crime unit, to better investigate increasing homicides and save money on escalating policing costs.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth sent out letters to Island municipalities just before the new year pitching the idea. He says early this year RCMP and the provincial Policing and Security Branch will be meeting with municipal leaders to discuss options.

Farnworth says plans are being driven by a steady increase in homicides in BC, along with increasing costs involved in getting a case from investigation to prosecution. He says a single Island-based major crime unit will make sure there are enough trained and skilled officers on-island to solve local homicides, and provide better police service overall.

The province will be leading the consultation process.