8:30 – The incident has been cleared according to the Drive BC website.

According to Drive BC’s website, you can expect some delays this morning if you’re heading south to Victoria.

At around 6:30 Drive BC reported that there was a vehicle incident at Shawnigan Lake Road, about 4km south of the Malahat Summit.

As of 7 am the left lane was still closed but traffic was moving, and an update is expected at 7:30 am.