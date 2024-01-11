Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public help in locating 19-year-old Kole May-Cyre. He was reported missing on Jan. 9, after being last seen on Christmas Day of 2023.

May-Cyre had been experiencing homelessness and had been staying at emergency shelters in Nanaimo. They have been told he may have made his way to Duncan, but it’s not been confirmed.

May-Cyre is described as:

“a Caucasian man, 5 foot, 11 inches, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing”

Police say the photo above is recent.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Nanaimo RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.