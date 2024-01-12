Volunteer fire departments in the Cowichan Valley are getting some funding from the province to purchase equipment and create mental health support for firefighters.

Part of that funding will go towards training a mental-health peer support team to serve every volunteer fire department in the CVRD.

The $210,000 will also go towards replacement air tanks, breathing apparatus and radio upgrades.

“This vital training allows 30 peer-support team members to deliver critical-incident stress management support to more than 350 first responders/firefighters,” says Robb Schoular, manager of Fire Rescue Services for the CVRD.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth says the province is committed to supporting the mental health of frontline workers.

