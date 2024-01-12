Cowichan Tribes has announced their next election date for Chief and Council, and it’s only two months away.

Thursday, March 7th, 2024, will be in-person election day, with electronic voting set to commence on February 22nd. This is the first vote since implementing their custom election law, which was ratified in September of last year.

Their election cycle now shifts to a four-year term, meaning those elected will hold office until 2028.

Cowichan Tribes will be hosting a nomination meeting for anyone interested in holding an elected position next Friday, January 19, at 6 pm in the Si’em Lelum gym.