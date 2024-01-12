Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyCowichan Tribes next election date set for this March
Cowichan Valley

Cowichan Tribes next election date set for this March

By Nicholas Arnold

Cowichan Tribes has announced their next election date for Chief and Council, and it’s only two months away.

Thursday, March 7th, 2024, will be in-person election day, with electronic voting set to commence on February 22nd. This is the first vote since implementing their custom election law, which was ratified in September of last year.

Their election cycle now shifts to a four-year term, meaning those elected will hold office until 2028.

Cowichan Tribes will be hosting a nomination meeting for anyone interested in holding an elected position next Friday, January 19, at 6 pm in the Si’em Lelum gym.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM