Ladysmith council is sending the Buller Street Revitalization Project to an Alternative Approval Process (AAP).

The $13.5 million project would construct a new town hall and institutional unit, along with housing units. It would build on town-owned land at 1st Avenue and Buller Street.

The decision to obtain elector approval through an AAP came in their council meeting on Jan. 9. An AAP will require a certain percentage of Ladysmith voters to submit a form opposing the project to prevent it from continuing. It’s opposed to a referendum, which the town’s staff says would be a more expensive process.

The next step for staff is to prepare a bylaw for the AAP before going through their formal process for notifying the public. No word yet on the full specifics of the project or the timeline of the AAP process, but it is expected in the coming months.