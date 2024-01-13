The Royal BC Museum is doing extensive community consultations this spring to find out what people want it to look like in the future.

After previous museum decisions prompted province-wide outrage over the fate of some classic displays, including the popular “Old Town,” the museum has launched a renewed “Community Conversations” program. It’s holding four sessions at the museum in Victoria, and 14 sessions in communities around the province.

The museum is also hosting three virtual information sessions open to anyone via Zoom, and two Zoom-based “Community Conversations.”

The museum says it needs to update aging facilities and infrastructure as well as its methods and processes, and wants perspective from all British Columbians.

Visit the museum’s Community Engagement website to participate in the discussion.