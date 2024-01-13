Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Provincial campsite reservation system now open

By Grant Warkentin
File image

Campers hoping to plan that perfect summer getaway can book provincial campsites up to four months in advance, now the reservation system has been turned on.

For example, if you’re hoping to reserve a site for the May long weekend, reservations will open on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Last year the province added a notification feature to the reservation site, which lets people know when a previously booked campsite becomes available at a specific campground. There are also new parks in the system, bringing the reservable number up to 83.

The entire reservation system was redesigned in 2022 and last year it was used to make more than 366,000 reservations.

To book a site, visit camping.bcparks.ca

