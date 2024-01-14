Riot Brewing Co. in Chemainus officially closed its doors last week. The craft brewery, which had served Chemainus since 2014, fell behind in its rent payments and their landlord had a bailiff change the locks on them as of Thursday morning.

Co-Owner Ralf Rosenke says their closure was from a combination of factors including pandemic-related financial complications.

Conversation with Riot Brewing Co. co-owner Ralf Rosenke

While their closure took many in the community by surprise, Rosenke says they had an idea they might have been coming for quite a while.

Rosenke says it’s important to support local business and says he’s sure that other small businesses in the valley are in similar situations coming out of the pandemic.