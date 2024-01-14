Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

‘It was pretty surreal’: Riot Brewing Co. owner speaks on their final night in business & more

By Nicholas Arnold
Riot Brewing Co. brewer holding their Working Class Hero beer - Photo from Shay Kuhnert at Riot Brewing

Riot Brewing Co. in Chemainus officially closed its doors last week. The craft brewery, which had served Chemainus since 2014, fell behind in its rent payments and their landlord had a bailiff change the locks on them as of Thursday morning.

Co-Owner Ralf Rosenke says their closure was from a combination of factors including pandemic-related financial complications.

Conversation with Riot Brewing Co. co-owner Ralf Rosenke 

While their closure took many in the community by surprise, Rosenke says they had an idea they might have been coming for quite a while.

Rosenke says it’s important to support local business and says he’s sure that other small businesses in the valley are in similar situations coming out of the pandemic.

