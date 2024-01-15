British Columbians set a record for electricity use as people kept warm during the cold snap.

BC Hydro says the cold temperatures throughout the province meant customers set a record high of 11,300 megawatts on Friday night.

This broke the previous record of 10,977 megawatts from December 2022, with Hydro saying that the new record saw a 30 percent increase compared to before the cold snap.

While there was that huge demand, the province didn’t require any imports and was still able to help residents in Alberta and the Pacific Northwest with electricity demand.

Minister of energy, mines, and low carbon innovation Josie Osborne says extreme weather events like droughts and cold snaps continue to put more people at risk.

Hydro adds, while demand will remain higher than average because of the weather, it will not reach record-breaking levels.