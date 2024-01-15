BC Ferries says they have adjusted their sailing schedules to accommodate mechanical issues on the Coastal Celebration that caused several cancelations.

In a media release, they say have provided supplementary service on the Tsawwassen to Duke Point route to reduce the impact on passengers travelling to and from Vancouver Island.

“We have sourced crew to sail the Queen of New Westminister and will be providing supplementary service with reduced catering options,” BC Ferries says.

BC Ferries says they are making every effort to ensure those with reservations make it across, but it might not be possible to get to everyone.

“Customer care agents will contact travelers with bookings on the canceled sailings to let them know if we have space to fit them on an alternate sailing,” they say. “Customers that can’t be accommodated will be fully refunded.”

According to BC Ferries’ website, a mechanical issue with the propulsion system forced the cancelations, and they will be conducting further inspections. There is no indication as to when the vessel will be back in operation.