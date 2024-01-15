Arctic outflow felt across the Island and Coast last week brought some of the coldest temperatures seen in 70 years as it peaked on Friday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau, Friday say the most records fall across the area.

She says the Comox area had a high of –6.9 degrees, breaking the previous record of –6.7 that was set in 1950.

Nanaimo meanwhile had a high of –6.3 degrees, breaking the 1950 record of –5.6. It’s low was –14.8 degrees, a near five degrees drop from its old record of –10.3 set in 1998.

Victoria also saw its lowest high temperature of –6.4, breaking a record –3.3 set in 1971. The city’s low minimum was –10.7, breaking –9.4 set in 1960.

Charbonneau adds Qualicum Beach, Sechelt and Ucluelet also saw new records hit on Friday. Saturday, meanwhile, also saw quite a few temperature records set in the Nanaimo, Malahat and Sechelt areas set new records.

Nanaimo hit –15.8, beating –13.9 set in 1950. She adds it started to warm up after that and records were not broken on Sunday.

These temperatures are extremes for the area, especially for this year according to Charbonneau. She says this can bring concern as it is a drastic change.

“It is a concern when we see these cold air outbreaks, to remind everybody what the appropriate precautions it takes to stay safe,” said Charbonneau.

“There’s health concerns around things like frostbite, or hypothermia for those who are spending time outdoors or exposed to these cold temperatures.”

She adds we are starting to go back to seasonal conditions, but not before snowfall Tuesday night. However, the forecasts can change quickly, and Charbonneau asks you to stay safe.