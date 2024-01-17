Transit services in the valley have been put on hold today according to Cowichan Valley Regional Transit.

The transit provider says it’s due to the extreme snowfall and poor road conditions.

As a result, they have cancelled all transit services until further notice.

This includes:

Ladysmith routes 31,34 and 36.

Lake Cowichan routes 20 and 21 and Victoria routes 66 and 99.

All handyDART services.

For more information on the current status of transit in the Valley visit the BC Transit website.