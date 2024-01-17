Subscribe to Local News
By Justin Baumgardner
Power outages up and down Vancouver Island. Supplied by BC Hydro website.

Snowstorm causes over 7,500 power outages on Vancouver Island 

BC Hydro says customers from Gabriola Island to the Southern Gulf Islands and Victoria are experiencing sporadic power outages, which can be attributed to the winter storm conditions. 

According to their website, there are over 7,600 customers experiencing power loss with Sooke experiencing over 1,700 followed by Pender Island with just over 1,600, and Nanaimo having 1,029 customers out.  

BC Hydro says 68 per cent of the calls relate to the current snow conditions, 21 per cent is due to downed trees, leaving 10.5 per cent under investigation.  

They add it is important people stay at least 10 metres away from a downed power line, and make sure an emergency kit is stocked and ready. 

For up-to-date information, and to stay informed on power outages in your area, visit BC Hydro’s website. 

