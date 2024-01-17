It might take a little bit longer for mail to arrive thanks to the winter storm with snow and freezing rain.

Canada Post says they have issued a red delivery service alert for Vancouver Island. This means they are suspending delivery for the day and are not sending delivery agents out or recalling them.

In the meantime, Canada Post encourages customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs and driveways to keep access safe to front doors for mail carriers when service resumes.

They add service alerts will be posted to the delivery service alerts webpage.

Canada Post says an alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event. If you have questions about your mail delivery, you can contact Canada Post’s customer service team online or by calling 1-866-607-6301.