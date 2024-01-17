—1:42 p.m.—

BC Ferries says they have cancelled evening sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen.

They say this is because they were unable to secure the needed amount of staff on the Queen of Alberni because of unsafe road conditions.

The 8:15 p.m. sailing leaving Tsawwassen and the 10:45 p.m. leaving Duke Point have been cancelled.

Customers will bookings will be contacted if there is space for them on other sailings or if they need to rebook.

BC Ferries adds customers will be refunded if they need to cancel.

Meanwhile, the ferry line says evening sailings on the Coastal Inspiration between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen will not be cancelled.

—1 p.m.—

Unsafe road conditions caused by the winter storm mean crew shortages could lead to sailing cancellations this evening.

BC Ferries says the cancellations could happen on the Queen of Alberni, sailing between Duke Point and Tsawwassen, and the Coastal Inspiration, sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

The 8:15 p.m. sailing between Tsawwassen and Duke Point and the 10:45 p.m. from Duke Point to Tsawwassen are at risk of cancellation on the Queen of Alberni.

Meanwhile, the 7 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay and the 9 p.m. leaving Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen are also at risk of cancellation.

BC Ferries says they require a specific number of staff members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of their passengers.

While working to find enough staff, they will tell customers once the information is confirmed.

Up-to-date sailing information can be found on the BC Ferries website or X account.