It looks like East Vancouver Island is in for another round of heavy snow this afternoon and tonight.

Environment Canada says a Pacific low-pressure system and cold winds from the mainland will bring 10 cm of snow in most areas on the coast and 20 cm inland.

They add the snow will transition to rain overnight or Friday morning.

Some areas are more at risk of freezing rain tonight, specifically around Nanaimo and the Malahat highway.

They urge all drivers to adjust their driving habits for the conditions as highways and roads become more difficult to navigate.