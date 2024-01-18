BC Ferries is running a revised schedule for their Gulf Island routes for today, January 18.

As a result of conditions they had to cancel all sailings to and from Sturdies Bay on Galiano Island through the morning, and they could be at risk of cancellation this evening.

BC Ferries says, “We are currently monitoring the weather conditions. If conditions do not improve, all sailings to and from Sturdies Bay for the remainder of the day are at risk of cancellation.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We will continue to monitor this weather system and share further information as it becomes available.”

The updated schedule can be found on the BC Ferries website.