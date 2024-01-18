As coastal First Nations reduced the amount of seafood in their diet, rates of heart disease increased.

That’s the main finding from a new study published this month in the Royal Society of Canada’s academic journal.

Heart disease-related deaths used to be lower among coastal First Nations than the general population until a few decades ago. Now, the rates are higher, up to twice as high among people in their 50s.

The study finds that salmon, which contains high levels of heart-healthy Omega-3 fatty acids, has been replaced with food that’s not as nutritious. Researchers say poverty and food insecurity are major reasons for the dietary shift.

The study authors conclude that better strategies are needed to improve access to seafood for coastal First Nations.

Six coastal nations participated in the study, including the ‘Namgis on the North Island and the Tla’amin on the Sunshine Coast.