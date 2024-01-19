Regional districts and municipalities on Southern Vancouver Island will receive close to $1.8-Million to help them meet new provincial requirements to speed up development permits.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is receiving $323,554, North Cowichan will get $299,774, Lake Cowichan is to get $166,195, Ladysmith will receive $191,995, Nanaimo is in line for $619,936 and the Regional District of Nanaimo will receive $345,913.

The BC NDP government says the funding will help communities implement new provincial legislation to improve the development approvals process.

Local governments can use this funding to update housing needs reports, zoning bylaws, development cost charge and amenity cost charge bylaws, and community plans by hiring consultants and staff, and to do research and community engagement.

Smaller communities are expected to benefit the most from the funding as they have fewer resources to make changes.

The Province announced it will provide $51-Million in grant-based funding from Budget 2023 to all municipalities, regional districts and the Islands Trust – a total of 188 local governments – in British Columbia.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, says it’s important to support local governments and with upfront funding, instead of distributing it over time, local governments will be able to support the building of more housing as quickly as possible.