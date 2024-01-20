The province is giving money to local governments to help build more homes, more quickly.

The province recently passed legislation to encourage more housing development in municipalities, including transit-oriented development and small-scale multi-unit housing. A total of $51 million will be given to 188 local governments across B.C.

Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon says there is an urgent need for more homes.

“With new housing actions to build homes in our communities, it is important that we support local governments to improve the processes to get the housing built that people in our community desperately need,” said Kahlon.

According to the BC NDP Caucus, 8 local governments in the mid-island region will receive funding, with Courtenay getting $235,396, $218,967 for Comox, $230,510 for the Comox Valley Regional District, and Cumberland will get $171,270.

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard says with local governments working on affordable housing, the new funding shows the government’s continued support to giving communities what they need.

Campbell River will be getting $317,395, with the Strathcona Regional District receiving $149,293.

In the Cowichan Valley, Duncan will receive $173,943, while the Cowichan Valley Regional District will get $323,554.

Powell River gets $213,251, with $124,173 going to the qathet Regional District, $174, 383 for the Sunshine Coast Regional District, $619,936 for the city of Nanaimo, and $345,913 for the regional district of Nanaimo.

Mount Waddington Regional District will receive $102,307.

The province adds that along with building homes, the money will also be used to hire new staff, consultants, and help governing bodies with approving housing.