An activist who is now the deputy leader of the federal Green Party has been convicted of seven counts of criminal contempt of court.

Angela Davidson, also known as Rainbow Eyes, participated in the Fairy Creek blockades, protesting against old-growth logging on Vancouver Island in 2021 and 2022. Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson said in his reasons for judgment that she breached a court injunction on seven different occasions, over nine months. He says she deliberately and flagrantly defied the injunction and was “more than reckless” in her response to legal warnings.

“She chose to breach four different court orders a total of seven times. After the fifth breach, she made a personal promise to a judge that she would not do so again,” he says.

During one of the events reviewed by the court, she climbed on a grader for around 45 minutes to make her point, blocking workers and equipment. Hinkson says it shows she was deliberately violating the injunction to get public attention.

During her defence, Davidson claimed she had been tasked as a guardian to protect cedars in Fairy Creek, on the invitation of the Pacheedaht, Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht First Nations. Hinkson says she exaggerated her role.

“Evidence fell short of that assertion, and went no further than establishing that they invited and welcomed Ms. Davidson onto their territory,” he says. “She was aware of a joint declaration by representatives of the governments of the Pacheedaht, Ditidaht, and Huu-ay-aht First Nations stating that third parties have no right to speak on their behalf or on behalf of their land, waters, and resources.”

Davidson was appointed to the federal Green Party role in June 2022, six months after her last injunction violation.

The courts will now determine her sentence.