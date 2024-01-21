Four drivers got taken off the road days before Christmas, because of impaired driving in Shawnigan Lake.

According to BC Highway Patrol, the incident happened while officers were conducting impaired driving enforcement activities including bar checks and roadblocks in the Shawnigan Lake area on Friday December 22.

This led to them getting four impaired drivers off the road, who all received penalties from three to 90 day driving prohibitions.

Along with the penalties, the vehicles were impounded for three to 30 days.

Acting Officer in Charge of Vancouver Island Highway Patrol Adam Tallboy says by removing those drivers, the officers helped increase public safety.

“The roadblock served as an important reminder to arrange a safe ride before an event. There are various options including taxis, transit, and carpooling with a designated driver,” said Tallboy.

They add that police also served several Motor Vehicle Act violation tickets for different infractions while in the area.