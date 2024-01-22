Ladysmith could be getting new additions to its active transportation network soon.

At a committee of the whole meeting last week council moved to explore options for requiring new subdivisions to have active transportation infrastructure.

It was noted in the meeting that active transportation is already a priority for the town but this report will investigate creating a by-law to support that.

“Once those subdivisions are built those opportunities are lost forever,” said Mayor Stone who also noted that some existing subdivision roads in town are too small for shared cycling and walking paths.

“You can’t necessarily go and take away from somebody’s subdivided lot to provide the access,” he added.

The details are set to be discussed at a future meeting.