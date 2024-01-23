Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley is looking for mentors to take part in their Seniors for Kids program.

Volunteers spend one hour per week with a child building friendships and participating in activities like reading, arts and crafts, puzzles and board games with kids.

Executive Director Erin Generous says the program has a profound impact on the kids who get to take part.

“Kids light up when they see their mentors. They’re super excited. It’s just somebody they can connect with and, you know, just makes all the world difference,” says Generous.

According to BBBS in-school mentoring programs improve literacy skills and self-esteem in children.

Anyone interested in signing up to be a mentor can give Big Brothers Big Sisters a call at (250) 748-2447 to start the process.