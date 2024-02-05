Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeContestsSleeping Beauties - Sleep Country Photo Contest
Contests

Sleeping Beauties – Sleep Country Photo Contest

Brought to you by Sleep Country & 89.7 Sun FM

Sleep Country & 89.7 Sun FM want to treat you and that
special someone to the gift of sleep this Valentine’s Day!

Head on over to our Facebook page and submit a
photo of your ‘sleeping beauty’ for a chance to WIN!

Sleep Country’s Sleeping Beauty
contest prize is a complete Bedding Bundle!
This Bundle includes a Bamboo Nights Sheet Set,
Pillow Case Set, Duvet Cover Set, all queen-sized.

Enter Now!

Rules & Regulations

By entering this contest you acknowledge and accept the Rules & Regulations for entering this contest.
We do not allow upgrades, exchanges, and/or returns for radio product prizing (product and gift cards).

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

More

Contests

Radio Hug

My Cowichan Valley Now Staff -

You may also like



In The News

Sun FM