The BC Government is looking to rename a creek just west of Youbou.

It’s currently called Coonskin Creek and the Province reached out via letter to the CVRD late last month asking for their comments on changing the name.

“Consideration to rescind this official name is based on the offensive nature of the language in the name,” the letter reads.

The BC Geographical Names Office adds that they are aware of how harmful derogatory language can be in geographical naming.

If the name is rescinded it would be removed from provincial maps and not distributed as an official place name in BC.

The CVRD discussed endorsing the name change at their latest board meeting this week.

“I now know after having done some research that it’s really based on that offensive meaning of the word,” says Area I Director Karen Deck.

The board moved to refer the matter to the Ts’uubaa-asatx First Nation and Cowichan Tribes among other organizations to find a suitable name.

