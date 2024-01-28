A project focused on reducing harm related to substance use is being recognized by Island Health.

The Youth Harm Reduction Award, launched in 2022, is used to recognize those who worked on a project involving substance use on Vancouver Island.

The award is inspired by three Victoria high school students providing harm reduction training in their school, after one of their friends passed away from drug poising.

Island Health says those who win the award get $1,000 and a framed certificate.

For this year applications are now open, where you must be younger than 19 and live in any community within the Island Health Region to apply.

Applications can be submitted until March 31, with the winners to be announced in June.

For how to apply, click here.