The Royal BC Museum announced its lineup of exhibitions for this year, and they range from wildlife photography to mid-century homeware.

Starting March 1 the RCBM will host the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit that showcases one hundred photos of species at risk of extinction from all over the world.

May 10th will see the arrival of Stonehenge, an exhibit dedicated to stone monuments and the people who built them.

Canadian Modern is an exhibit starting June 28th that showcases 100 culturally significant objects designed by Canadians and their place in the global modern design movement.