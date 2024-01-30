A donation of 700 teddy bears has been given to 10 RCMP detachments across Vancouver Island to help front-line officers with children in traumatic situations.

Central Island Crime Stoppers says they purchased the bears for police after they were approached by a civilian employee at the Nanaimo detachment where most of the teddies are being sent.

Reserve constable Gary O’Briens says dealing with children has separate challenges, but these bears will help make an impact.

“It’s amazing how something so small can have such a significant impact,” he says. “I have seen firsthand the impact these bears can have. They are a tried tested and proven calming mechanism for young children who may be traumatized or overwhelmed when speaking with an officer.”

Police say the detachments in Ladysmith, Oceanside, Tofino, Port Alberni, Ucluelet, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan, Shawnigan Lake, Salt Spring Island and Gabriola Island will also be receiving the trauma bears.