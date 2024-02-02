The results are in from Vancouver Island’s giant weather squirrel, and it seems to disagree with how long winter will last, compared with others out east.

The Marmot Recovery Foundation says “Van Isle” Violet has predicted another six weeks of winter after seeing her shadow this morning. Although, Violet also seemed more interested in hibernation than providing a prediction.

That, however, is in contrast to three other predictions from Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, Pennsylvania’s Punxsatawney Phil and Ontario’s Wiarton Willie. They all did not see their shadows this morning, meaning we will have an early spring.

This is the third year in a row Violet has been making predictions, and she has consistently predicted long winters. The foundation says she has been very accurate over the last two years.

Violet is a part of the captive breeding program with the foundation and will have her first litter of pups as she nears adulthood.