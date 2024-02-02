After ceasing operations for two days thanks to warm weather and rain, Mount Washington is back open but with a limited skiable area.

The resort says the Whiskey Jack chair, carpets, and some snowshoe trails from the Raven Lodge are operating. Ticket prices have also dropped to $69 for adults, $59 for youth and seniors and $39 for a child.

Food and beverage locations are also open, but the tube park and night skiing will be closed for the day.

They hope to have the Eagle Chairlift open along with one lane of the tube park and some cross-country ski trails tomorrow. Night skiing is also expected to resume.

Snow measurement has also shifted with rain affecting the normal location. At the top of the Whiskey Jack chair, the base is 164 cm and they got 10 cm of snow overnight.

Temperatures are also supposed to drop and there is a chance of snow in the forecast.

“The sun is supposed to come out this weekend, colder temperatures are on the horizon, and we’re hopeful for Mother Nature’s cooperation with the rest of our winter season,” said the mountain Friday morning.

“We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as it takes our team some time to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.”