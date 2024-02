Starting next week, you’ll see some new speed limit signs around Duncan.

The city of Duncan announced today that the default speed limit in the city is 30 kilometres per hour.

There are some exceptions though. Sections of Government Street, Canada Ave, Coronation Ave and Trunk Road will remain at 40 kilometers per hour.

The speed limit on the Trans-Canada will still be 50 as it’s under provincial jurisdiction.

The city says the new signs will be unveiled on February 5th.