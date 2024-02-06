There’s still more work to be done before Allenby Road re-opens.

That from Cowichan Tribes who made a statement in their monthly newsletter reminding the public to stay clear of the road.

The First Nation adds that they are working with the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure to “collect the necessary technical reports” to re-open Allenby safely.

“Cowichan Tribes looks forward to working with these partners, as well as Emergency Management BC, and Indigenous Services Canada,” reads the statement.

Allenby has been closed since November 2021 after two landslides occurred above the road.