As North Cowichan prepares to introduce automated curbside collection in 2025 it is giving residents a chance to pick larger containers if needed.

The municipality plans to start using trucks with mechanical arms to lift and empty special carts, including yard and kitchen waste.

Each household will receive two 80-litre carts for garbage, and organics and yard waste.

The standard size is similar to the current garbage can size limit, but North Cowichan says residents can up-size to meet their needs

People can choose either 120 or 240 litre containers with higher annual fees for the increased volume.

The decision must be made by March 1, 2024, so the carts can be ordered and distributed in time for the 2025 launch.

You can make the choice online at northcowichan.ca/CARTS, use a post card that will be left in your mail box, or call 250-746-3106.

The municipality says larger carts will be available in limited numbers after the new service is introduced in 2025 allowing residents to up-size or downsize at a later date.

Recycling collection is handled by Waste Collections and that service will continue as is until the contract expires.

North Cowichan says if a decision is made to include recycling in the automated collection service that will not happen until at least 2026.

Residents can view the carts at the North Cowichan Municipal Office, Cowichan Aquatic Centre, or Fuller Lake Arena beginning on February 8.

They can also learn more about size and cost at northcowichan.ca/carts.