Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyDowntown protest snarls traffic in Duncan
Cowichan Valley

Downtown protest snarls traffic in Duncan

By Eric Richards

This afternoon, a protest was held in Duncan outside the Cowichan Valley Regional District building on Ingram Street.

Protestors were there rallying against the Cowichan Estuary Restoration Project that got underway this summer.

Attendees brought multiple tractors and parked them in front of the building.

The RCMP was on site as well.

In a Facebook post, the Downtown Duncan BIA said people should expect some traffic “snafus” and that businesses should notify clients and customers in advance.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM