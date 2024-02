North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP need your help in finding a missing woman.

Police say that 55-year-old Teri-Lynn Thomas was last seen on December 30 in Duncan.

She’s described as five feet and ten inches tall, weighs 221 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They say that they are concerned for her health and well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.