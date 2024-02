If you have any feedback for the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP, you’ll have a chance to talk to officers in person on February 15th.

They will be at the Duncan United Church on Ingram Street at 6 pm to hear your suggestions for crime reduction initiatives.

Detachment commander Staff Sergeant Ken Beard says that input from the people they serve is crucial to their plans.

Some previous initiatives include enhanced foot patrols in downtown areas and traffic safety campaigns.