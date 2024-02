Cowichan Secondary School in Duncan was placed on a short lock-down this morning (Tuesday).

Mike Russell, SD79 Director of Communications, says a woman entered the school saying she was injured and needed help.

To ensure the safety of students a decision was made to enter a lock-down.

Russell says the RCMP were called to deal with the woman, who was apparently not injured.

He says the incident happened at around 10am and the lock-down lasted only a few minutes.