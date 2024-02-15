Subscribe to Local News
Mobile kitchen on the Sunshine Coast aims to boost local food scene
Island & Coast

Mobile kitchen on the Sunshine Coast aims to boost local food scene

By Eric Richards
The Food Hub Maker Lab will be located at Roberts Creek.

Food producers on the Sunshine Coast will have a new place to grow their business and increase food security for residents. 

It’s a mobile kitchen in Roberts Creek fully stocked with commercial-grade equipment called the Food Hub Maker Lab. 

The project aims to promote the local food scene, nurture new food production businesses and create self-employment opportunities. 

“This kitchen will be the heartbeat of many collaborative projects,” said Casandra Fletcher Executive Director of the One Straw Society.

MLA for Powell River Nicholas Simons says that this marks a move towards a more sustainable food system on the Sunshine Coast. 

The project gets underway this March. 

