Food producers on the Sunshine Coast will have a new place to grow their business and increase food security for residents.

It’s a mobile kitchen in Roberts Creek fully stocked with commercial-grade equipment called the Food Hub Maker Lab.

The project aims to promote the local food scene, nurture new food production businesses and create self-employment opportunities.

“This kitchen will be the heartbeat of many collaborative projects,” said Casandra Fletcher Executive Director of the One Straw Society.

MLA for Powell River Nicholas Simons says that this marks a move towards a more sustainable food system on the Sunshine Coast.

The project gets underway this March.