Shawnigan Lake RCMP are looking for a missing woman.

Jessie Jeffrey was reported missing on February 13, 2024, after being last seen on December 27, 2023.

She’s described by RCMP as the following:

“35 years-old; 5-foot-7; 126 lbs; Blonde hair; Brown eyes”

No details were given on where she was last seen or where she might be. Police do say they are concerned about her health and well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local police detachment – Shawnigan Lake is 250-743-5514 – or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.